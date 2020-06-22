DUI suspect allegedly attacks officer during arrest

Both a DUI suspect and an officer were taken to the hospital Sunday night following a scuffle during a crash investigation.

The crash was reported just before 8:30 p.m. in the area of Templeton Gap Road and Wittry Lane.

Police say the suspect became combative when officers detained her at the scene, suspicious that she was intoxicated.

"The initial arriving officer was able to detain the female driver of the vehicle in her police cruiser based on suspicion of DUI. The suspect then began trying to kick out the windows of the police cruiser," a lieutenant wrote on the CSPD blotter of the incident.

The suspect allegedly kept fighting as officers pulled her out of the cruiser and tried to handcuff her.

"As officers attempted to gain control, the suspect fell forward to the ground causing minor injury," the blotter said.

After getting back up, police say the woman continued resisting arrest. At one point, she grabbed an officer's thumb and repeatedly yanked at it, injuring the officer.

The suspect was eventually detained. She and the officer treated for their injuries at an area hospital. Neither was seriously hurt.

The suspect has been identified as 46-year-old Jamie Kendrick. Kendrick faces charges of DUI and first-degree assault on a peace officer, along with several traffic-related charges.