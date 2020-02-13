DNA testing confirms first wolf pack in Colorado in 70 years

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials have confirmed the first documentation of a wolf pack in Colorado in more than 70 years.

11 News has reported likely sightings recently by Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officials, but new scat samples confirm a wolf pack is hunting in the Centennial State. DNA testing of the scat samples were taken near an elk carcass in Moffat County back in January. Results show three female wolves and one male were in the area. The wolves are likely siblings.

“The DNA doesn’t tell us the age,” said CPW Species Conservation Program Manager Eric Odell. “We don’t know where or when they were born. We can’t say. But that there are closely related wolves is a pretty significant finding.”

This is the first official documentation of a pack of wolves in the state since the 1940s

"CPW would like to remind the public that wolves are a federally endangered species and fall under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service," the agency wrote in a release. "According to the US Fish and Wildlife Service, killing a wolf can result in federal charges, including a $100,000 fine and a year in prison, per offense."