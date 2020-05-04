DIA to require passengers to wear masks

Denver International Airport is falling in line with Denver's mask requirement and is mandating all passengers and visitors wear face-coverings while inside the airport,

The mandate goes into effect Wednesday. Airport employees are already required to wear masks while at work.

"The health and safety of our passengers and employees is our number one priority, and it is going to take all of us to slow the spread of COVID-19," said DIA CEO Kim Day in a statement Monday. "As we slowly enter the recovery phase of the pandemic, it is important that we each take personal responsibility to keep ourselves and our community safe."

DIA says it has implemented several other measures to keep people as safe as possible while traveling:

- Installed over 100 hand-sanitizing stations in high-traffic areas.

- Installed disinfecting wipe dispensers at each gate so passengers can wipe down their seat and tray upon boarding.

- Regularly cleaning high-touch areas including restrooms, the train to the gates, and gate holdrooms.

- Disabled air hand dryers in the restrooms to reduce the spread of germs. Passengers may utilize compostable paper towels.

- Installed floor tape to indicate a safe distance to stand at customer service booths and other areas of public interaction.

- Reconfigured TSA security lines to provide more space between passengers and added signage to encourage passengers to social distance while in line.

- TSA is installing plexiglass shields at screening podiums to allow for distance between officers and passengers, and the same will be installed at other areas where there is public interaction.

- Many restaurants are focusing on carry-out options, and others have spread out seating to accommodate for social distance.

- Closed food court seating on all three concourses.

“We have implemented numerous measures to encourage social distancing and good hygiene practices throughout the airport. But this situation remains fluid. As we prepare for people to return to travel, we continue to focus on the health and safety of our passengers and will implement additional safety measures as necessary.”

11 News has reached out to the Colorado Springs Airport to learn whether it will be implementing a similar face-covering requirement.

