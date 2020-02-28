D49: Springs Ranch Elementary on lockout due to nearby police activity

Springs Ranch Elementary is on a precautionary lockout due to nearby police activity. Police are also asking those in the nearby area to shelter in place and for others to avoid the area.

This is happening at Peterson Road and Cold Springs Drive in the 7100 block of Ash Creek Ht. This is east of N. Powers Boulevard.

A spokesperson for D49 said that the school's after school activities are on as usual.

11 News has a crew on the way to learn more. This article will be updated when more information is made available.