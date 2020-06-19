D20 to hold in-person graduation ceremonies starting Monday

Academy District 20 is holding in-person graduation ceremonies for five classes of 2020 beginning Monday, June 22.

There will be one ceremony per day through Friday. Graduates will be allowed to sit with two family members during the ceremonies. Click here for all of the other guidelines the district is following in accordance with El Paso County Public Health.

Two of the district's schools, Aspen Valley High School and Village High School held virtual ceremonies.

Many districts have been debating how to honor graduates because of social distancing requirements and concerns over the coronavirus. D11 is also holding in-person ceremonies next week.

Here is the schedule for D20. All will be held at the District 20 Stadium.

Air Academy High School - June 22, 2020, 9 a.m.

Discovery Canyon Campus High School - June 23, 2020, 9 a.m.

Liberty High School - June 24, 2020, 9 a.m.

Pine Creek High School - June 25, 2020, 9 a.m.

Rampart High School - June 26, 2020, 9 a.m.

