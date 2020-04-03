D-70 announces remote learning for the rest of the school year

On Friday, D-70 announced it has canceled all in-person classes for the rest of the school year.

Remote learning classes are scheduled to start on April 6.

"We understand that internet and computer resources are not available to all families and we will have paper workbooks for those families who need them," D-70 posted to its website.

Click here for more resources from D-70 on remote learning and Frequently Asked Questions.

“This was an extremely difficult decision for our staff to make. But we believe that this is the right choice given all of the information that we have received from local and state health officials,” stated Superintendent Ed Smith. “The health and safety of our students, staff and families is our priority. We believe that finishing this school year through our remote learning platform is one of the most effective ways in which we can do our part to avoid exposing anyone to unnecessary risk.”

