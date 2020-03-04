D-70 adding more time to the school day for its mountain schools

Some District 70 students will have even longer school days for the remainder of the academic year.

Last month, District 70 announced it was adding minutes to the school day for its mountain schools due to all the snow days already accrued.

Wednesday, the district said it was going to have to add more time.

"Due to more unplanned snow days, a water main break, and a security threat this school year, the daily schedule is being modified for a few D-70 schools to make up some of those lost instructional hours," the district said.

Effective March 9, Rye High School, Craver Middle School and Skyview Middle School will let out at 3:45 p.m., 10 minutes later than they currently do.

Rye Elementary School will let out at 3:20.

Cedar Ridge Elementary will let out 3:15 p.m.

The district says the extra minutes will allow them to remain compliant with the Colorado Department of Education, which requires a certain amount of instructional time per year.

School bus schedules will be adjusted accordingly, D-70 said.