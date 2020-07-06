D-60 officials hope for in-person learning in the fall, decision to be made late July or early August

On top of dealing with budget cuts, leaders for multiple school districts are doing what they can to plan for the upcoming school year during a global pandemic.

Officials with Pueblo School District 60 provided a brief update for their plan on Monday, stating they hope to have an instructional model for the 2020-21 school year by late July or early August. Even then, the plan won't be in stone as the race for a COVID-19 vaccine continues.

A survey was distributed to the community asking residents to share their instructional preferences. About 3,600 families responded to the survey, with 87 percent of households indicating a preference for in-person instruction or a hybrid of in-person instruction and distance learning.

“Though no final decisions have been made, our hope is to be able to provide in-person instruction in some form with appropriate health and safety precautions in place,” said Suzanne Morey, D60 Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning. “D60 will also accommodate those students who require 100 percent online instruction.”

Click here to visit the district's website for the latest updates.

A news release sent out Monday night included "anticipated health and safety measures" that may be included:

- Daily temperature and wellness checks of both adults and students

- Frequent hand washing

- Social distancing when possible

- Specific cleaning and sanitation procedures

- A culture of mask-wearing

Final decisions will also be based on guidance from the county health department, the state health department, the governor's recommendations as well as the Colorado Department of Education’s COVID-19 guidelines for schools.