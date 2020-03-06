D-49 takes proactive approach to coronavirus concerns, work to disinfect schools underway

The Chief Education Officer for School District 49 addressed the public via YouTube Friday night amidst growing concerns over the "presumptive" cases of coronavirus in Colorado.

Peter Hilts, Chief Education Officer for D-49. Photo courtesy D-49 3/6/20.

On Friday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced there were at least eight presumptive cases of COVID-19 across the state. One of those cases is out of El Paso County. Click here to read the latest on coronavirus in Colorado.

Click here to read coronavirus stories from across the country.

You can watch the video of D-49 Chief Education Officer, Peter Hilts, at the top of this article. Hilts focused on the district's mission statement to learn, work and lead when tackling the topic of a spreading virus.

"For almost all of us at this time, the risk of exposure and serious health impact is low, but we are not dismissive about the potential impact," the district posted on its YouTube page. "Please be alert for messaging through all our channels— The D49 App, our social media feeds, and our district website where you will also find links to the most current information about COVID-19."

El Paso County Public Health provided some simple reminders to the public to help prevent the spread of disease:

-Wash your hands frequently or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer

-Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your inner elbow shirt sleeve

-Avoid close contact with anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms

-Stay home if you’re sick

-Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth