D-20 to submit plans for a possible in-person graduation ceremony, still has to be approved

School District 20 is crafting a possible plan for an in-person graduation ceremony honoring seniors. There are two different plans that have to be evaluated by El Paso County Public Health. The district is hoping one will be approved after receiving more than 400 responses from the public on ideas for graduation ceremonies.

The district noted the originally scheduled graduation dates of May 19, 26 and 27 will not be approved. They are proposing moving graduations to occur between June 20 and 26 to accommodate all seven ceremonies at an outdoor venue.

The district made the announcement on Friday in a newsletter. One plan mirrors the ceremony held by the USAFA last weekend and the second includes a scenario where limited family members would accompany the graduate during the ceremony. A virtual plan will also be included.

When an official decision has been made 11 News will provide an update.