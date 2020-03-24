Cyclist seriously injured in downtown Colorado Springs crash

A cyclist was taken to the hospital Tuesday night with serious injuries following a crash with a vehicle.

Police blocked multiple lanes of traffic near Wahsatch Avenue and Uintah Street as they investigated. The lanes were still blocked as of 10:30 Tuesday night.

Early into the investigation, police believe both the cyclist and vehicle were travelling northbound on Wahsatch when the crash happened. The driver remained on scene.

The cause of the crash and who may be at fault remains under investigation. As more details become available this article will be updated.