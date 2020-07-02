Cyclist has life-threatening injuries following crash in Colorado Springs off Garden of the Gods

Serious crash involving a cyclist in Colorado Springs 7/2/20.
Updated: Thu 9:18 PM, Jul 02, 2020

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are reporting a cyclist has life-threatening injuries following a crash on Thursday.

The crash happened at about 5 p.m. in the 500 block of W. Garden of the Gods Road near I-25. The crash was cleared just after 9 p.m.

"Preliminary information indicated that a pickup truck exiting a private business struck a passing bicyclist," police wrote online. "The cyclist was run over by the pickup truck, which remained on scene. The cyclist is currently being evaluated at a local hospital for serious life-threatening injuries."

The cyclist was not publicly identified.

 