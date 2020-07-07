Customers support Black-owned businesses on "Blackout Day"

A lot of people took part in 'Blackout Day' across the country and locally on Tuesday.

Many customers are choosing to visit Black-owned businesses as a way to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

This was the case for Wild Bill's Buffalo Wings in Widefield. The restaurant said they saw a lot more people than usual.

The family that owns it posted on the restaurant's Facebook that they would be taking part in today's movement and add the community really showed up on Tuesday. The family that owns Wild Bills Buffalo Wings 11 NEWS what it means to them to see the support.

"It means everything. Honestly, it really does. It means a lot to us, not even just to see our Black-owned or Black community walking in through the doors, but everybody else around us supporting us, our Widefield community," Jakya and Tashaya Latham said in an interview. "We have people coming in, just friends and family that just want to be here. They're not even hungry, but they want to support. And that's great."

It's not just Tuesday that people are turning out to support businesses like this. Google searches for "Black-owned businesses near me" hit an all time high in June, and Yelp changed its search function, making it easier to find companies that are Black-owned.