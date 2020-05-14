Crowd shows up to support Teller County restaurant as it battles health department

A massive crowd showed up to support a local restaurant that continues to serve drinks to people on the patio despite the public health order.

Russ' Place in Teller County has received written and verbal warnings from the health department, but that's not stopping them. On Thursday, dozens showed up toting flags, signs, and food.

"I came in and all these people are here it's just kind of a grass roots thing," co-owner of Russ' Place Bob Kerr said. "I've been hearing rumors that people would show up and it's a bunch of friends. "

The restaurant has been embattled with the county health department after the owners started offering drinks to customers as they waited on the patio for their order. Supporters on Thursday weren't afraid to voice their opinion about the restrictions.

"People aren't even allowed to make their own decisions right now? That makes a bad impression, I'm sorry and it's a totally foreign concept to me to hide from something," Elijah Murphy said.

Murphy is a fellow restaurant owner in the county, and says he understands how difficult it can be in the industry. He and other supporters say decisions should made on a case-by-case basis.

"It's about all restaurant owners, but more important it's about letting us as Americans make our own decisions. I have a newsflash for everybody: given a long enough timeline...nobody is getting out of this place alive," Murphy added.

As for Russ' Place, they are staying open, pandemic or not.

"This is America. They say the new America's going to be different than the old America… not around me." Kerr said. "I'm still going to shake hands, I'm still going to have good friends and I'm still going to parties and be close. It's just not going to happen. I don't care whether the government wants us to do it or not."

The Teller County Sheriff and commissioners sent out a message to residents saying they asked the state for looser restrictions, to open the economy more.

The county administrator told 11 News they are waiting for tempers to cool off, and hoping the restaurant will comply.

We'll let you know what the governor decides.