Crooks rob Colorado Springs bank in middle of the day

Police were searching for crooks who robbed a bank in the middle of the day on Friday.

Officers told 11 News a bank on South Academy was robbed around 1 p.m. It happened at the TCF Bank on S. Academy and Hancock Expressway in Colorado Springs.

Police set up a large perimeter as they searched for the suspects. The police activity ended just before 2:30 p.m. It isn't clear if any arrests were made, but this article will be updated.

There were a lot of officers in the area of Monterey Rd. and Carmel Dr., which is down the road from the bank. We don't know for sure if this is connected, however, police said they are investigating a robbery in the area.

This article will be updated as more details become available.