Critical workers must wear masks

Governor Polis says critical workers must wear a mask. As of today, it is the law of Colorado. This also includes critical government functions where workers interact in close proximity with other employees or with the public.

Gov. Polis says critical workers should:

1. Wear medical or non-medical cloth face coverings that cover the nose and mouth while working, except where doing so would inhibit that individual’s health.

2. Wear gloves when in contact with customers and goods.