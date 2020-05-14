Criminal charges against contractor accused of stealing from Colorado Springs dismissed

All criminal charges have been dropped against a developer accused of stealing from the city of Colorado Springs, the district attorney's office announced Thursday.

In a series of tweets, the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office said that all civil suits against contractor Raymond Marshall had been settled, and "the majority of the victims have indicated they no longer wish to pursue further criminal charges."

Marshall, who at one time had been chosen to build the U.S. Olympic Committee's downtown site, has been in and out of court for more than a decade. He was indicted in 2009 for allegedly bilking investors out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. He was later acquitted in 2012 but was still facing allegations that he stole more than $1 million from three projects, including $600,000 from Colorado Springs.

"All of the victims have said they agree with this disposition. Today, Raymond Marshall has agreed to make a $150,000 charitable donation to the Olympic Training Museum Endowment Fund which will benefit the United States Olympic Committee and our community," the DA's office said Thursday/

"Given all of these facts and circumstances, all of the criminal charges against Raymond Marshall have been dismissed.."