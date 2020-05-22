Crews responding to 2 small fires north of Woodland Park

Crews were responding to two small fires north of Woodland Park on Friday.

The first fire was reported at 12:42 p.m. off Rampart Range Road just west of Forest Road 3222. It had burned about an acre and was 0 percent contained as of 3 p.m.

The second fire was reported at about 1:40 p.m. about nine miles north of Woodland Park. Firefighters were in the area of Forest Service Road 343. About 15 firefighters were working on that 1-acre blaze.

As more updates become available this article will be updated. You can also click here for a live blog from the U.S. Forest Service.