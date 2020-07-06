Crews respond to house fire in Trinidad early Sunday morning

Crews were battling a house fire in Trinidad early Sunday morning. Thankfully, there were no reported injuries in the blaze.

Firefighters were called just after 2 in the morning to a home in the 1000 block of Western Avenue on the west side of the city. All Things 81082, a local media outlet, was at the scene as crews fought the fire. Click here to visit their Facebook page, and for more pictures of the damage done.

Most of the damage was contained to the deck. Pictures from All Things 81082 also showed vehicles were destroyed by the fire. The cause remains under investigation.