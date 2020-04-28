2 units damaged in Springs apartment complex fire

Firefighters are battling a two-alarm fire at a Colorado Springs apartment complex Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were first called to the Kittyhawk Apartments at 2914 N. Arcadia St. around 6:45 a.m. They found a small fire in the complex laundry room, which grew as it moved through the walls.

A second alarm was ordered an hour later.

Two apartments were damaged in the blaze and two people were treated for smoke inhalation.

Arcadia is closed just south of Fillmore Street due to hoses in the road.

This is a developing story and we will update as we learn more.