Crews were battling a brush fire Thursday on the southeast side of Pueblo County.

The fire was burning near the 6000 block of Broad Acre Road. The area is about 20 miles southeast of Pueblo. As of 5 p.m., no structures were threatened. At that time the fire had burned about 80 acres and was about 20 percent contained.

The cause of the fire is believed to be lightning.

As more information becomes available this article will be updated.