Powers reopened at Fontaine following 11-vehicle crash

Southbound Powers is back open after an 11-vehicle crash clogged the roadway Tuesday morning.

The massive collision, which included a jack-knifed semi, was reported a little before 8 a.m. at Mesa Ridge Parkway. Powers was closed at Fontaine so crews could clear the crash.

It's unclear if the jack-knifed semi caused the crash or was just part of the domino effect.

Reporter Jenna Middaugh, who went to the scene, says roads in the Fountain area are snowy and slushy, and noticeably worse than in Colorado Springs.

No injuries were reported.