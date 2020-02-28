Crash involving a pedestrian under investigation in Pueblo

A pedestrian was seriously hurt in a crash on the east side of Pueblo Friday night.

The crash happened at Polk Street and Orman Avenue just southeast of Pueblo County Community College. One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Very few details were available last time this article was updated at 8:40 p.m At that time, officers were still on scene looking into the cause.

It isn't clear who is at fault.

As more information becomes available this article will be updated.