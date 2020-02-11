Crash involving a motorcycle closes Union Boulevard in Colorado Springs

A crash involving a motorcycle closed down Union Boulevard in Colorado Springs on Tuesday just before rush hour.

The crash occurred at St. Vrain Street near the U.S. Olympic Training Center at about 3:33 p.m. It involved a motorcycle and SUV. The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive. Specific details on injuries were not available.

Police were utilizing a drone as part of the investigation. Union was closed in both directions at St. Vrain as of 4:50 p.m. It isn't clear when the road will open back up.

