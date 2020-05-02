Deadly crash closes southbound Academy near Astrozon in Colorado Springs

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Sat 9:47 PM, May 02, 2020

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Southbound lanes of Academy Boulevard are closed south of Astrozon in Colorado Springs due to a deadly motorcycle crash.

Colorado Springs Police were called to the area before 8:00p.m. Saturday. CSPD says drivers should expect delays and avoid the area.

We are working to learn more information.

This is a developing story. Stay with KKTV 11 News for updates.

 