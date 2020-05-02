Deadly crash closes southbound Academy near Astrozon in Colorado Springs

Southbound lanes of Academy Boulevard are closed south of Astrozon in Colorado Springs due to a deadly motorcycle crash.

Colorado Springs Police were called to the area before 8:00p.m. Saturday. CSPD says drivers should expect delays and avoid the area.

CSPD on scene of fatal motorcycle crash in the area of Academy Blvd and Astrozon Blvd. PIO Lt. Sokolik en route, on scene in approximately 45 min. Media staging at 2730 S. Academy Blvd — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) May 3, 2020

