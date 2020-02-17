Crash closes northbound Union in Colorado Springs Monday night

A serious crash closed northbound Union Boulevard in Colorado Springs Monday night.

Colorado Springs Police received the call at about 7:20 p.m. in the area of N. Circle Drive and N. Union Boulevard. The intersection is northeast of downtown Colorado Springs. Eastbound Circle was also closed as police investigated.

Details on the number of vehicles or people involved were not immediately available.

