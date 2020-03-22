Crafters make medical masks to help with shortage

Gov. Jared Polis criticized the federal government, for its lack of help to states, especially when it comes to medical equipment.

As the virus spreads, more and more medical equipment will be needed. On Sunday, he said the federal government sent Colorado 49,000 medical masks last week, when health care workers are using more than 70,000 a day.

"The administration told us as much when he said the governors were essentially on our own to get medical equipment," Gov. Polis said. "Try getting it yourselves was the quote,"

Gov. Polis also added that Colorado is working to find out how they can get more personal protection equipment like masks into hospitals, taking matters into Colorado's hands, rather than relying on the federal government.

"We are doing everything we can to gear up that supply, both with the international supply chain and domestic production as quickly as we can," he said. "And at this point, while anything the federal government is helpful, we know we can't count on that to help meet the need."

Many doctors offices and hospitals are turning to the public, asking them to make masks for health care workers. That's when a Colorado crafting group started to get to work.

"We had one woman post the other day that she made 25, another posted that she made 50, a lot of people are just making a couple," Chancy Anderson of Colorado Crafting for a Cause said. "I would say we have close to over 500 or even 1000."

The group is happy to help, and says it feels good to make a difference when there is so much uncertainty.

"I think that it is important for people to try and help each other, and in light of this crisis that is depleting our resources...I just generally think our infrastructure is lacking, and that's why groups like this are popping up...to help each other," Anderson said.

If you can't sew, you can donate fabric to the group.

11 News reached out local hospitals to see if they will be accepting masks, we'll let you know what they say.