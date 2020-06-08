Anyone who touched a baby raccoon at a Colorado Springs Petco asked to call county health department

El Paso County Public Health is asking anyone who had contact with a baby raccoon brought into a Colorado Springs Petco store on Sunday to contact them immediately.

The health department is also asking the person who brought the raccoon into the store at 1820 W. Uintah Street to call them at 719-578-3220 to discuss the health of the animal. The same number is the best contact for anyone who came into contact with the animal between 10 and 11 a.m. on Sunday.

"Public Health is working with the store to obtain more details about the situation, but at this time the raccoon has not been located and it is unknown whether the animal has rabies," El Paso County Public Health wrote in a release. "While this raccoon is not confirmed to have rabies, it is still important to reach out to Public Health if you may have been exposed."

Click here for more on rabies from the CDC.

Reports of Confirmed Rabies in El Paso County, Colorado (2010-2019)

2019: 16 (5 bat, 9 skunks, 1 fox & 1 dog)

2018: 67 (6 bats, 60 skunks, 1 raccoon)

2017: 28 (7 bats, 21 skunks)

2016: 3 (bats)

2015: 6 (5 bats, 1 cat)

2014: 10 (bats)

2013: 8 (4 bats, 2 foxes, 2 skunks)

2012: 3 (bats)

2011: 15 (5 bats, 1 fox, 9 skunks)

2010: 17 (8 bats, 4 foxes, 5 skunks)