Costco to require masks inside stores

Beginning May 4, all Costco customers will be required to wear a mask or face covering while inside the store.

Exceptions will be made for children under 2 and people who are unable to wear a mask or face covering due to a medical condition.

The store also announced this week that most locations in the country would be resuming normal hours on May 4. The 9 a.m.-10 a.m. hour will be set aside for people over 60 or with disabilities, and no other guests will be allowed inside the store during that time.

