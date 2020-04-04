Coronavirus test site in Colorado Springs now includes anyone over 65 with symptoms

El Paso County, CO – The FEMA-sponsored COVID-19 testing site that is currently providing testing for health care workers and first responders is now expanding to provide testing for individuals over 65 years who have symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath).

Beginning Sunday, April 5, 2020, the site will be open from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. The following people are encouraged to come get tested:

• Health care workers

• First responders

• Individuals who are over 65 years and are experiencing symptoms

See below for more details on testing:

• The site is located at 175 S. Union Blvd. in the back parking lot.

• Individuals only need to bring a picture ID and insurance information if they have it.

• Qualified individuals will be tested, regardless of insurance status.

• There is no cost for the testing, and no need to have a doctor’s prescription to receive testing.

• This is a drive-through site and you will not be getting out of your car.

• Please do not bring pets or others in your vehicle that will not be getting tested.

“We are grateful for the support of our federal partners at FEMA,” said Lisa Powell, El Paso County Public Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Program Manager. “The ability to expand local testing capability is an incredible resource, and it gives us the opportunity to provide expedited testing for our most vulnerable populations.”

