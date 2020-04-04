Advertisement

COVID-19 and antibody testing sites in southern Colorado from UCHealth

(KKTV)
Published: Apr. 4, 2020 at 4:49 PM MDT
EDITOR’S NOTE: This article was originally in April. Due to changes in hours of operation and requirements, this article was updated on July 31. The following information is subject to change:

COVID-19 and antibody (serology) testing sites. Info from UCHealth.

CLICK HERE for the most recent information.

In order to be tested, an individual must have an order or an appointment:

If an individual has an order from a UCHealth provider or affiliated physician, the individual may show up at any of the UCHealth testing sites during operating hours and be tested without an appointment. (In Steamboat Springs, both an order and appointment are required.)

Individuals without an order may schedule their own appointment through My Health Connection.

Visit www.uchealth.org/covid19-testing for more info and to access My Health Connection.

Southern Colorado

UCHealth Laboratory – Parkside, 2050 Kidskare Point, Colorado Springs, CO 80910

  • COVID-19 and antibody testing site
  • 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday – Friday; 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday
  • Drive-thru only

UCHealth Laboratory – Memorial Hospital Central, 1400 E. Boulder St., Colorado Springs, CO 80909

  • COVID-19 and antibody testing site
  • 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday – Friday
  • Drive-thru only

UCHealth Laboratory – Memorial Hospital North, 4050 Briargate Pkwy., Colorado Springs, CO 80920

  • COVID-19 and antibody testing site
  • 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday – Friday
  • Drive-thru only

UCHealth Laboratory-Printers Park, 175 S. Union Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80910

  • Antibody (serology) testing site
  • 6 a.m.-5:30 p.m.,Monday-Friday; 7 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday

UCHealth Laboratory-Briargate, 8890 N. Union Parkway, Colorado Springs CO 80920

  • Antibody (serology) testing site
  • 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday; 7 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday 

UCHealth Laboratory-Pikes Peak Regional Hospital, 16420 W. Highway 24, Woodland Park CO 80863

  • Antibody (serology) testing site
  •  7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday

UCHealth Urgent Care – Voyager, 13445 Voyager Parkway, Colorado Springs, CO 80921

  • Antibody (serology) testing site
  • 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily

UCHealth Urgent Care – Garden of the Gods, 1035 Garden of the Gods, Colorado Springs, CO 80907

  • Antibody (serology) testing site
  • 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily

UCHealth Urgent Care – Powers, 4323 Integrity Center Point, Colorado Springs, CO 80917

  • Antibody (serology) testing site
  • 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily

UCHealth Urgent Care – Falcon, 11605 Meridian Market View, Suite 184, Falcon, CO 80831

  • Antibody (serology) testing site
  • 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily

