Coronavirus in Colorado updates for Friday, March 27 include changes to stay at home order

Colorado's governor continues to update the "stay at home" order he issued earlier this week with new guidelines.

Click here to read the full version of the order as of March 27. The order includes an updated list of what is considered "critical businesses." (The list of critical businesses starts on page 6)

On Friday, Gov. Jared Polis made the following changes:

-Critical businesses must comply with a stay at home and social distancing requirements and should minimize staff to those who are critical to the functioning of the business.

-Necessary travel now includes transporting children between separate households pursuant to a parenting plan or other agreement governing parental responsibilities and non-residents returning to their place of residence.

-Essential government services now include airports, activities related to the conduct of elections, and local governments

-Minimum basic operations now include filling online product orders and to process customer orders remotely.

The governor also signed executive orders on Friday allowing Coloradans to get their marriage licenses without going in person and allowing the state to access additional funds from the Disaster Emergency Fund.

“I continue urging my fellow Coloradans to stay home whenever possible. This global pandemic is not a competition about what you think you can get away with. The data we put forth today shows that staying home is crucial to saving lives. These are not statistics on a page, these are your neighbors, your friends, and even your family members,” said Gov. Jared Polis. “Our community and our economy will come out of this stronger than before but that means everyone must do their part.”

INFORMATION ON COVID-19 IN COLORADO:

-For information and resources on COVID-19, El Paso and Teller County residents can call 719-575-8888 seven days a week. Monday through Friday, the line is available from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Weekends, calls will be taken between 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

-Call CO HELP at 1-877-462-2911 with questions or concerns in the State of Colorado.

