Coronavirus has infected more than 60,000 people globally

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 60,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of Wednesday in Beijing:

- Mainland China: 1,367 deaths among 59,804 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei.

- Hong Kong: 51 cases, 1 death

- Macao: 10

- Japan: 251, including 218 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 1 death

- Singapore: 58

- Thailand: 33

- South Korea: 28

- Malaysia: 19

- Taiwan: 18

- Vietnam: 16

- Germany: 16

- United States: 15, including one confirmed Thursday at San Antonio's Lackland Air Force Base, one of the military installations where people are under federal quarantine. The patient is among the group in quarantine. Separately, one U.S. citizen died in China

- Australia: 14

- France: 11

- United Kingdom: 9

- United Arab Emirates: 8

- Canada: 7

- Philippines: 3 cases, including 1 death

- India: 3

- Italy: 3

- Russia: 2

- Spain: 2

- Belgium: 1

- Nepal: 1

- Sri Lanka: 1

- Sweden: 1

- Cambodia: 1

- Finland: 1