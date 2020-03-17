Coronavirus coverage: How to file for unemployment in Colorado

The following information is from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment:

The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) announced assistance for workers and employers during temporary closures as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The guidance includes information for employees filing for unemployment insurance claims, as well as information on programs available for employers.

Workers who have a reduction in hours/wages may file an unemployment claim at coloradoui.gov. A list of resources and FAQs on how to file is available on CDLE’s website at colorado.gov/cdle and clicking on “Coronavirus Information and Resources.”

The Department is also taking steps to reduce the impact of these claims on employers who have had to temporarily lay off staff due to closures or slowdowns. CDLE encourages all employers to utilize paid leave and telework options for employees before utilizing temporary layoffs. Employers can also consider alternatives to laying off staff through CDLE’s Work Share Program. More information at https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdle/node/23616 or by email at cdle_employer_services@state.co.us.

Unemployment insurance claims:

If you are laid off due to business closures related to COVID-19, you can receive unemployment benefits, provided you meet all other eligibility requirements. File a claim online at coloradoui.gov/fileaclaim. Indicate you expect to return to work and are job-attached to your last employer.

CDLE will process unemployment insurance payments to ensure payment will continue to be paid in a timely manner.

For more information, visit colorado.gov/cdle and click on “Coronoavirus Information and Resources” Updates will be released as they become available.