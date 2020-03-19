Coronavirus concerns change how firefighters respond to calls

The Colorado Springs Fire Department is changing how firefighters respond to calls when there’s a concern that the patient might have been exposed to COVID-19.

Firefighters in Colorado Springs are wearing protective gear when responding to possible COVID-19 calls.

According to Capt. Mike Smaldino, the department’s public information officer, the changes start with the 911 call.

“If there’s any indication that there is going to be possibly a coronavirus victim or a patient that’s there at the call that we are going to, you’re going to get some extra questioning,” Smaldino said. “It might be if you’re having a fever, if you have a persistent cough, if you’ve traveled out of country recently.”

The firefighters might even call the person who needs help while they’re on their way to the scene to ask additional questions.

Once the firefighters arrive, they suit up in protective gear.

“It’s going to be gloves. It’s going to be safety precautions, so glasses. It’s going to be a mask, and it’s going to be that gown,” Smaldino said. “The idea is that since this is airborne, we want to try and cover all of us up.”

On a normal medical call, four firefighters go inside to help out, but when there’s a concern about coronavirus, only two will enter and then only one firefighter will make initial contact with the person who needs help.

“Really what we’re trying to do on our side is reduce the risk exposure that we have because if we do actually get people that get exposed and then if they have to go into quarantine, we’re trying to limit the amount of people that we lose from being able to respond to you,” Smaldino said.

If everything checks out and there is no risk for COVID-19, all four firefighters will come in to help like normal. Afterward, they dispose of their protective gear before getting back into the truck.

“We can actually take all that off, and we put it into a biohazard bag, and it’s able to go away,” Smaldino said. “We’re not bringing any of that stuff back into the station or even into the trucks.”

Firefighters are also wearing the protective gear anytime they go into a nursing home or health care facility.

“That’s going to be our standard operating procedure, just to go in there wearing it, even if the call that we’re going on doesn’t warrant it because we don’t know who else is in there and who else is being cared for in there.” Smaldino said.

Even if people see firefighters wearing the protective gear, it doesn’t mean someone has the coronavirus.

“People see us walking around or they see us going into somebody’s house, and they’re like, ‘Oh my gosh. They have it.’ That isn’t it,” Smaldino said. “So when you do see us dressed like this, it doesn’t mean that there’s a positive case. We don’t want you to worry about it. We’re just taking the precautions to make sure we’re able to continue to be on the streets to respond to you.”

According to Smaldino, the fire department is responding to calls daily where firefighters are taking the extra precautions and donning the protective gear. Because of that, there is a concern that fire departments across the country might run low on supplies.

“The problem is is that these are obviously limited. Everybody is fighting for the same thing -- between the state health departments, the federal level, the world level. Everybody’s looking for these same things, so a lot of these supplies are very limited in nature,” Smaldino said. “We want people to go out and go protect themselves, but we don’t also need you buying a thousand face masks. We’re the ones that need all those.

“These are a limited resource that we have. We might seem like we have a lot today, but if we continue to keep going on all these calls, which we’re happy to and we want to and we want to make sure that you’re OK, but there are a limited amount, and eventually, we’re going to be running short too.”

Smaldino said the fire department is also trying to keep the ER open for people who are really sick.

“We’re not saying don’t call 911, but what we might do is we might evaluate through a door or we might evaluate even over the phone with you and we might come up with a better solution for you to basically be able to go talk to your own private physician or go to one of these stand up clinics that is doing the testing,” he said.

There is a drive-through test site in Colorado Springs. Test sites are also available in Pueblo, Woodland Park and on Fort Carson.