Coronavirus concerns? Colorado Health Emergency line is available

There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19, coronavirus, in Colorado as of Tuesday evening.

The Colorado Department of Health provides updated resources on COVID-19 three times a week. On Wednesday, the department was reporting they have run 58 tests for the virus. Of those tests, 37 have come back negative for COVID-19 while 21 test results are still pending.

If you have an urgent concern or question about the virus, you can call the Colorado Health Emergency Line for the Public (CO HELP) at 1-877-462-2911. Interpretation is available in many languages including Spanish, and more.

Click here for stories from across the country on the COVID-19.