Coronavirus antibody testing coming to local doctor's office

People have been able to get tested to see if they have COVID-19, but starting this week, local doctors will be able to test for antibodies used to fight against the virus.

Local doctor Steven Wenrich of Qwik Care says these tests could help protect against future infections.

"It is huge, it is basically, this is the way you get an idea whether or not you are immune to COVID, It's not 100% and we don't know how good the immunity is or how long it lasts but this is essentially what immunity is all about."

These tests take about 10 minutes to do inside an office.

Qwik Care is planning to receive these antibody tests sometime this week. We are still working to find out more information on what other offices will get tests.

If you would like to get tested, you can come into the office anytime, but should call first.

