Coronavirus: How you can help others

Multiple people have reached out to 11 News asking how they can help others as coronavirus, COVID-19, cases continue to increase in Colorado.

Gov. Jared Polis addressed the public on Friday, asking everyone to look out for their elderly neighbors. People over the age of 60 are more at risk. One of the simplest ways people can help is by doing grocery runs for neighbors or just simply checking up on them via phone.

MONETARY DONATIONS

Pikes Peak Community Foundation (PPCF) Emergency Relief Funds accept donations year-round, and in partnership with Pikes Peak United Way (PPUW) and the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management (PPROEM), they provide support for emergency relief. With more than 70 cases of COVID-19 in Colorado, 1 in El Paso county, triggering the Governors declaration of a state of emergency for Colorado, PPCF Emergency Relief Funds are activated. The Funds, one each for El Paso and Teller Counties, are open to donations from citizens, companies and private foundations.

Click here for more on Pikes Peak United Way and to donate.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITY

Silver Key has announced further plans to address coronavirus (COVID-19) in addition to some of the preventative measures already previously announced. All our services will remain open, but each will operate under our public health crisis plan. The primary focus remains the health and safety of our clients, volunteers, and staff. For any senior in need, please contact Silver Key’s Silver Line at 719-884-2300.

IF YOU WANT TO VOLUNTEER: The next volunteer orientation is March 24 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Please RSVP by March 18 by calling 719-884-2300.

Click here for more information on volunteering with Silver Key.

