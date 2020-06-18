Companies recognizing Juneteenth on Friday

Some U.S. companies are honoring Juneteenth this year by giving a paid day off on Friday, June 19th.

Juneteenth is a holiday recognizing the liberation of slaves during the Civil War. 155 years ago, African Americans in Texas learned they were free from slavery.

According to CBS, Twitter, Nike, Spotify, Lyft, and the NFL all announced they would observe the holiday. The New York Times and Vox Media are also observing the day.

The Denver Broncos declared Juneteenth a team holiday as well. This week the President and CEO announced it would be a permanent paid holiday starting this year, calling it a “day of reflection, learning, and service.”

Some companies are encouraging employees to use the day to learn more about our country's history and past and present racism.

CBS reports 47 states mark the day as a paid holiday for government workers. Gray DC Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro asked President trump if he thinks Juneteenth should be recognized as a federal holiday. He said, “We’ll take a look.”