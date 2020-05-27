Commissioners to discuss reopening Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, county churches

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo and houses of worship could become the next places to resume some degree of normal operations.

El Paso County is preparing to submit requests to the state for reopening churches and the zoo. County commissioners are meeting Thursday to discuss what that reopening would look like.

In the case of churches, a reopening plan would include allowing up to 25 percent total occupancy, structuring seating so that a 6-foot distance is maintained at all times, and encouraging churches to keep contact and seating information on parishioners for at least 21 days in case there is a need for contact tracing. Staff and volunteers will be required to wear face masks except during sermons and songs (provided social distancing is maintained), and there will be no passing of plates or other high-touch items.

Churches will be encouraged to continue online services.

Click here for more on the county's reopening proposal for churches. The resolution is the second document on the page.

The county's plan for the zoo, meanwhile, would see a gradual reopening over three phases. All dates listed below are subject to change depending on the timeline for the variance approval:

Phase one (June 1-5, or the first five days): The zoo would be open to members only. Timed tickets would be issued with a limit of 300 per hour.

Phase two (June 6-14, or the next nine days): Non-members will now be able to visit. The use of timed tickets with a limit of 300 per hour will continue.

Phase three: (June 15, or the 15th day after opening): Tickets without time restrictions will be available. Attendance per day will be capped at 4,000-4,500.

The zoo may offer nighttime hours to better spread out guests throughout the day. Guests will be encouraged to wear masks.

Click here for more on the county's proposal for reopening the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. The resolution is the second document on the page.

A vote in favor of one or both reopening proposals is only the first step. All variance requests must then be submitted to the state health department for consideration.

All plans submitted to the state will have gotten the approval of local hospitals and the county health department.