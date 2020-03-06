'Come and take it,' Colorado congressman says he has a message about his AR-15

Republican Colorado Congressman Ken Buck posted a message and video to Twitter on Friday focused on his AR-15.

I have just one message for Joe Biden and Beto O’Rourke, if you want to take everyone’s AR-15s, why don’t you swing by my office in Washington, D.C. and start with this one?



Come and take it. #2A pic.twitter.com/jG2SiXetov — Congressman Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) March 6, 2020

This guy makes the case for both an assault weapons ban and a mandatory buyback program better than I ever could. These are weapons of war that have no place in our communities, in our politics or in our public discourse. https://t.co/ce5PvaxqMk — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) March 6, 2020

