Comcast making wifi hotspot free to all, announces other initiatives during outbreak

For the next 60 days, Comcast is waiving late fees and offering additional initiatives to help Americans stay connected to the internet during the coronavirus outbreak.

Comcast released a list of new policies Monday to "help ensure people stay connected to the internet as more schools suspend classes and companies encourage employees to work from home due to COVID-19." They are as followed:

- Xfinity wifi free for everyone: Xfinity WiFi hotspots across the country will be available to anyone who needs them for free, including non-Xfinity internet subscribers. For a map of Xfinity wifi hotspots, visit www.xfinity.com/wifi. Once at a hotspot, consumers should select the

“xfinitywifi” network name in the list of available hotspots, and then launch a browser.

- Pausing data plans: With so many people working and educating from home, we want our customers to access the internet without thinking about data plans. While the vast majority of our customers do not come close to using 1TB of data in a month, we are pausing our data plans for 60 days giving all customers Unlimited data for no additional charge.

- No disconnects or late fees: We will not disconnect a customer’s internet service or assess late fees if they contact us and let us know that they can’t pay their bills during this period. Our care teams will be available to offer flexible payment options and can help find other solutions.

- Internet essentials free to new customers: New customers will receive 60 days of complimentary "Internet Essentials" service, which is normally available to all qualified low-income households for $9.95/month. Additionally, for all new and existing IE customers, the speed of the program’s Internet service was increased to 25 Mbps downstream and 3 Mbps upstream. That increase will go into effect for no additional fee and it will become the new base speed for the program going forward.

- News, information and educational content: For those with school-age students at home, we’ve created new educational collections for all grade levels in partnership with Common Sense Media. Just say “education” into your X1 or Flex voice remote. To help keep customers informed, we also have created a collection of the most current news and information on Coronavirus. Just say “Coronavirus” into your X1 or Flex voice remote.

- 24/7 network monitoring: Underpinning all of these efforts, Comcast’s technology and engineering teams will continue to work tirelessly to support our network operations. We engineer our network capacity to handle spikes and shifts in usage patterns, and continuously test, monitor and enhance our systems and network to ensure they are ready to support customer usage. Our engineers and technicians staff our network operations centers 24/7 to ensure network performance and reliability. We are monitoring network usage and watching the load on the network both nationally and locally, and to date it is performing well.

For more information, visit comcast.com/covid19.