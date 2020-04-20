Colorado's statewide Stay At Home order set to expire this week, governor unveils 'Safer At Home' phase

Colorado Governor Jared Polis announced on Monday the COVID-19 response is a "marathon, not a sprint."

It appears the statewide Stay At Home order will expire at the end of the day on April 26 as scheduled, but life won't return to normal by April 27 according to the governor. While the Stay At Home order is set to expire, the governor unveiled the next phase, "Safer At Home." There are still a lot of questions about the certainty of the Stay At Home order expiring, and details on what the next phase means.

Schools will remain closed during the "Safer At Home" phase, according to slides behind the governor at the press conference, but the governor did not put a timeline on this next phase.

It isn't clear when restaurants will re-open the dining, but the governor stated he hopes to see those types of businesses open mid-May with strong social distancing practices taking place. It may be based on a county-by-county basis. There are many restaurants and retail stores still open with curbside pickup and delivery.

Some highlights of the Safer At Home phase:

-General Public: Stay at home when you can, except when absolutely necessary

-"Strong protections" for vulnerable populations

-Strongly advised face coverings in public

-No gatherings of more than 10 people

-Sick people may not go to work

-No unnecessary travel

-Focus on telecommunicating

-Critical business: Open, with strict precautions

-Offices can be "50 %" open, with strict precautions. Large workplaces advised to have symptom and temperature checks with telecommuting "maximized,"

-Nursing homes and care facilities: Strict precautions and protections

-Retail: Open for curbside delivery and phased-in public opening

-Childcare: Open, with strict precautions

-Education: Closed (no details on a timeline provided)

-Personal Services such as hair salons, tattoo parlors, an personal training open, with strict precautions

-Real estate: Showings can begin, but no open houses

This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

You can watch the governor's announcement below: