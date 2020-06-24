Colorado's governor announced the state will look at the Elijah McClain investigation

Colorado's governor announced Wednesday afternoon that the state would be looking into a case centered around the death of a man in Aurora following an incident involving police and paramedics.

Elijah McClain, 23, was walking home at night in August of 2019. The Aurora Police Department received a 911 call where the caller described a “suspicious person”. The caller reported an adult male was walking on Billings Street near East Colfax Avenue, wearing a ski mask and flailing his arms at the caller. Police reported in an online blog that officers tried to make contact with McClain.

"The male began to resist the officer contact, a struggle then ensued, and he was taken into custody," police wrote in the blog. "Aurora Fire Rescue administered a standard medication to reduce Mr. McClain’s agitation. He was then transported to a local hospital where tragically he died days later."

You can watch body camera footage released by Aurora Police in November of 2019 at the bottom of this article of the incident. McClain was unarmed and police used force after making contact with him.

"I am hearing from many Coloradans who have expressed concerns with the investigation of Elijah McClain’s death," Gov. Jared Polis wrote on Twitter Wednesday afternoon. "As a result, I have instructed my legal council to examine what the state can do and we are assessing next steps. Public confidence in our law enforcement process is incredibly important now more than ever. A fair and objective process free from real or perceived bias for investigating officer-involved killings is critical."

McClain's name is among those being shouted during protests in Colorado that started with the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. Floyd, a black man, died after a Minneapolis police officer was recorded putting a knee on his neck for almost nine minutes. The officer has since been fired and charged with murder.

No charges have been filed in McClain's case.