Colorado woman celebrates 104th birthday, City of Pueblo honors her with proclamation

104 years old and going strong! Monday marked a special birthday and major milestone for Colorado resident Carrie Mikkelson.

Mikkelson was born on June 15, 1916 in South Dakota after her parents immigrated from Norway. She now calls Bonaventure of Pueblo home.

Mikkelson's 104th birthday included a proclamation from the City of Pueblo, recognizing this June 15 as "Carrie Mikkelson Day."

Rossana Griffiths, the Activity Director for Bonaventure of Pueblo wrote the following to 11 News about Mikkelson:

"It has been said the the best classroom in the world is at the foot of an elderly person. I was in awe as I listened to her life stories. One story in particular was when she told the surgeon after having a procedure done, that the scar on her abdomen was from an appendix removed when she was 13 years old. The surgeon trying to prove a point or perhaps refreshing her memory that she did in fact been to doctor before him, asked, so where did you get your appendectomy done? She told him at her Family home. That she was knocked out using an ether and the only problem was finding a flashlight bright enough to find the appendix because a kerosene lamp is not bright enough. She has lived through pandemics, market crashes and uncertainties. When I asked her what her secret to longevity she replied, to live simply and to take one day at a time. Of course it's obvious that one have to eat healthy, but the most important thing of all is to be honest, always. It makes for a peaceful nights rest. She said she really don't have any idea why she lives this long, but she credits a good lifestyle, a clean conscience and hard work. Her message to this generation is , no need to panic, things happen just have faith. You can't help but fall in love with this lady and be amazed at her grace and composure. The pictures in her wall speaks of her life and her history. I hope you find her story worth telling and inspiring. During this time of uncertainty and pandemics, here's this delightful woman who lived through all these and still here to tell her story"