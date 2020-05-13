Colorado will get a 2nd F-16 Fighting Falcon flyover scheduled for May 15

More people in cities across Colorado will get to experience an F-16 Fighting Falcon flyover to honor those on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Colorado Air National Guard announced the next scheduled flyover is on Friday from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Approximate locations and times where the aircraft will be visible on May 15 are:

11:03 am - Platte Valley Medical Center, Brighton, CO

11:11 am – Middle Park Medical Center, Granby, CO

11:14 am – Kremmling Memorial Hospital, Kremmling, CO

11:24 am – Grand River Health, Rifle, CO

11:31 am – Colorado Canyons Hospital & Medical Center Community Hospital, Fruita, CO

11:37 am – Saint Mary’s Hospital and Medical Center Heliport, Grand Junction

11:42 am – Delta County Memorial Hospital, Delta, CO

11:45 am – Montrose Memorial Hospital Heliport, Montrose, CO

11:55 am – Southwest Memorial Hospital-Emergency Room, Cortez, CO

12:00 pm – Animas Surgical Hospital, Mercy Regional Medical Center, Durango, CO

12:06 pm – Pagosa Springs Medical Center, Pagosa Springs, CO

12:14 pm – SLV Health Regional Medical Center, Alamosa, CO

12:24 pm – Mt. San Rafael Hospital, Trinidad, CO

12:33 pm – Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center Helipad, La Junta, CO

12:48 pm – Parker Adventist Hospital, Parker, CO

All time windows may vary by 15 minutes or more

“As much as we wanted to include all of the critical Coloradans who are leading the fight against COVID-19 during the first flyover, we had to prioritize based on where the highest number of cases were,” 140th Wing Commander U.S. Air Force Col. Micah Fesler said.

A flyover took place on May 6 in other cities across Colorado.

