Colorado to remain headquarters for U.S. Space Command for at least 6 more years

Colorado Springs will be the provisional headquarters of U.S. Space Command for at least six years. The announcement came on Friday.

“This is great news for our state and I will continue urging the President and the Air Force to make Colorado the permanent home of U.S. Space Command. Colorado is home to a proud military community, a critical aerospace industry, an educated workforce, and prestigious research institutions so we are the natural and best home for U.S. Space Command,” said Colorado Gov. Jared Polis.

Colorado was the first home of the U.S. Space Command when it was previously established at Peterson Air Force Base in 1985.

“Today I am thrilled that Colorado was officially selected to be the provisional home of U.S. Space Command, operating out of Peterson Air Force Base for at least the next six years," Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner stated in a release. "In Colorado we are proud to play a pivotal role in our national defense and military space operations, which is why I pushed the Department of Defense to reestablish the U.S. Space Command here in our state,” said Senator Gardner. “Today’s announcement is historic for Colorado and the future of U.S. military operations in space. With our existing military space infrastructure – whether at Peterson Air Force Base, Buckley Air Force Base, Schriever Air Force Base, the National Space Defense Center, U.S. Northern Command, or North American Aerospace Defense Command – Colorado is the perfect place for and now home to U.S. Space Command.”