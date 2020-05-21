Colorado state park swim areas and beaches remain closed

With a holiday weekend approaching, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is reminding the public all state park swim beaches and swim areas are closed to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The reminder was sent out on Thursday.

Until further notice designated swim and beach areas, including those that often open for the season on Memorial Day weekend, remain closed to public use at the following state parks:

Boyd Lake State Park

Chatfield State Park

Cherry Creek State Park

Elkhead Reservoir State Park

Highline Lake State Park

James M. Robb - Island Acres

John Martin Reservoir State Park

Lake Pueblo State Park

Lathrop State Park

North Sterling State Park

Ridgway State Park

Stagecoach State Park

Steamboat Lake State Park

“We want people to get out and enjoy the outdoors, but to also do so safely,” said Northeast Region Manager Mark Leslie. “We hope people enjoy and celebrate the holiday responsibly, following public health orders and leave no trace principles.”

Click here for more information and updates from Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The state agency recently announced camping at many state parks is allowed through their reservation system.