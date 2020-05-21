Colorado state park swim areas and beaches remain closed

DENVER (KKTV) - With a holiday weekend approaching, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is reminding the public all state park swim beaches and swim areas are closed to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
The reminder was sent out on Thursday.
Until further notice designated swim and beach areas, including those that often open for the season on Memorial Day weekend, remain closed to public use at the following state parks:
Boyd Lake State Park
Chatfield State Park
Cherry Creek State Park
Elkhead Reservoir State Park
Highline Lake State Park
James M. Robb - Island Acres
John Martin Reservoir State Park
Lake Pueblo State Park
Lathrop State Park
North Sterling State Park
Ridgway State Park
Stagecoach State Park
Steamboat Lake State Park
“We want people to get out and enjoy the outdoors, but to also do so safely,” said Northeast Region Manager Mark Leslie. “We hope people enjoy and celebrate the holiday responsibly, following public health orders and leave no trace principles.”
Click here for more information and updates from Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The state agency recently announced camping at many state parks is allowed through their reservation system.