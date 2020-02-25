Colorado ski resort sees 17 cases of employees with mumps

Health officials in Colorado say there are 17 confirmed cases of mumps among employees of a ski resort.

Summit Daily News reported Summit County Public Health officials say the number of cases is expected to grow at Keystone Resort in Keystone. The county is attempting to limit the spread by evaluating people who have been in contact with others who have been confirmed to have the illness. Employees of the Vail Resorts Management Company resort who tested positive have been told to remain at home.

Mumps is a contagious viral disease that causes pain and swelling in the salivary glands.

