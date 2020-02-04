Colorado school district hires former FBI agent tied to claims of sexual assault

A Colorado school district has hired a former Federal Bureau of Investigation agent to conduct an investigation into a high school's culture related to student claims of sexual harassment or sexual assault.

The Steamboat Pilot & Today reported the Steamboat Springs School District hired Jane Quimby of Quimby and Associates in Grand Junction to investigate complaints that female students were not being heard or protected by administrators.

Officials say Quimby will report to the school district’s attorneys. Officials also announced that Steamboat Springs High School Principal Kevin Taulman has been placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation.